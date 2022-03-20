Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 20, 2022 in Winona, MN

Folks in the Winona area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 62 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.