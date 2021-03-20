 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 20, 2021 in Winona, MN

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 59 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.

