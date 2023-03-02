It will be a cold day in Winona, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 2 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 2, 2023 in Winona, MN
