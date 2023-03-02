It will be a cold day in Winona, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 2 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.