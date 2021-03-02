 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 2, 2021 in Winona, MN

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 2, 2021 in Winona, MN

{{featured_button_text}}

Temperatures in Winona will be cool today. It looks like it will be a bitter 44 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Rain drenches a snow-weary Northeast

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News