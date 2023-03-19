The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Winona Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 42 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 19, 2023 in Winona, MN
