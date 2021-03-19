Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 19, 2021 in Winona, MN

Winona temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 53 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.