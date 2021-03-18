 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 18, 2021 in Winona, MN

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 23 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 13 mph. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

