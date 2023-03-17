It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 22. 13 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winona could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 19 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until FRI 3:15 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 17, 2023 in Winona, MN
