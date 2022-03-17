Winona folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 50 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 17, 2022 in Winona, MN
Related to this story
Most Popular
While today will be warmer, a cold front arriving late this afternoon will cool us down in the days ahead. Rain and snow will be making a comeback as well. Get all the details in our latest forecast.
Ready for some springlike temperatures? A reader sent in a photo of the first robin last week, and you may see more.
Midwest Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the next two days off. He will return Wednesday morning with your video weather forecast.
Winona's evening forecast: Overcast. Low 32F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Winona tomorrow. It looks to r…
Cold front today, warm front Saturday night. Get ready for quite the swing in temperatures and a little snow as well! Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has a complete look at your weekend forecast.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Winona today. It looks like it will be a brisk 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees …
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 27. A 24-degree low is fo…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel even colder at 21. A 3-degree low is forecasted…
Winona temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 56 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expe…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winona area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temp…