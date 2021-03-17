 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 17, 2021 in Winona, MN

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 17, 2021 in Winona, MN

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Winona today. It should reach a crisp 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

