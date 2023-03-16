Winona residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a bitter 44 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 18 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 99% chance of precipitation. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.