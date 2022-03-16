 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 16, 2022 in Winona, MN

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winona area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

