The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Winona Tuesday. It looks to reach a nippy 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 2 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 16, 2021 in Winona, MN
