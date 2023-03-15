The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Winona Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 46 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 15, 2023 in Winona, MN
Related to this story
Most Popular
No worries this morning, but conditions will be going downhill during the afternoon Thursday as snow spreads across the state. Find out when t…
It will be a cold day in Winona, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 34 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. How likely i…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30. 9 degrees is today's low. The Winona area should see a ligh…
It will be a cold day in Winona, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degree…
Another winter storm for Wisconsin Thursday into Friday. Get the latest on timing and snow amounts here
Just isolated rain showers for Wednesday, but a large area of snow looks to spread across the state Thursday. How long it sticks around and ho…