The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Winona Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 46 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.