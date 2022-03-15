Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 15, 2022 in Winona, MN

Winona temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 56 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.