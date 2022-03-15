Winona temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 56 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 15, 2022 in Winona, MN
Related to this story
Most Popular
Ready for some springlike temperatures? A reader sent in a photo of the first robin last week, and you may see more.
Winona's evening forecast: Overcast. Low 32F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Winona tomorrow. It looks to r…
Snow flurries and cloudy conditions are in the forecast for Thursday and Friday with another cold front lowering temperatures even more. See how cold it will get in our updated forecast video.
Cold front today, warm front Saturday night. Get ready for quite the swing in temperatures and a little snow as well! Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has a complete look at your weekend forecast.
Dry conditions today, but our temperatures are going in the wrong direction. See how cold it will get Wednesday night and who might see snow on Thursday in our updated forecast video.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 27. 12 degrees is today's …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Winona today. It looks like it will be a brisk 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees …
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 27. A 24-degree low is fo…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel even colder at 21. A 3-degree low is forecasted…
Winona residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a brisk 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 …