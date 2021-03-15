It will be a cold day in Winona, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 35 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 91% chance of rain. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from MON 10:00 AM CDT until MON 7:00 PM CDT. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 15, 2021 in Winona, MN
