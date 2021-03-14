 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 14, 2021 in Winona, MN

Winona temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.

