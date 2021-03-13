Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 13, 2021 in Winona, MN

Winona people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 60 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.