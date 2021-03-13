Winona people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 60 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 13, 2021 in Winona, MN
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Winona area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degr…
Winona people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
Temperatures in Winona will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 48 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. We will see clear s…
Winona temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. Partly clo…
This evening in Winona: Cloudy. Periods of light rain early. Thunder possible. Low 36F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Looking …
This evening's outlook for Winona: Clear skies. Low 14F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Winona will be cool tomorrow. It looks like…
Temperatures in Winona will be cool today. It looks like it will be a bitter 44 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are exp…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Winona Saturday. It looks like it will be a brisk 49 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Toda…
Winona temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. We…
Winona folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 52 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the …