It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 27. A 24-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 12, 2022 in Winona, MN
Related to this story
Most Popular
Snow is still likely Monday morning, but better weather is expected in the days ahead! Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest information.
Enjoy the slight warm up while it lasts across Wisconsin. A cold front arriving this evening will cool us back down for the rest of the week. See how cold it will get in our latest forecast video.
Snow flurries and cloudy conditions are in the forecast for Thursday and Friday with another cold front lowering temperatures even more. See how cold it will get in our updated forecast video.
Dry conditions today, but our temperatures are going in the wrong direction. See how cold it will get Wednesday night and who might see snow on Thursday in our updated forecast video.
Cold front today, warm front Saturday night. Get ready for quite the swing in temperatures and a little snow as well! Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has a complete look at your weekend forecast.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Winona today. It looks like it will be a bitter 33 degrees. 20 degrees is today's low. Expect peri…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 27. 12 degrees is today's …
Winona people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 36 degrees. We'll see a low te…
Winona's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 21F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperat…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel even colder at 21. A 3-degree low is forecasted…