 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 12, 2021 in Winona, MN

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 12, 2021 in Winona, MN

{{featured_button_text}}

Temperatures in Winona will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 48 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. suffers coldest February in over 30 years

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News