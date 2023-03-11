It will be a cold day in Winona, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 86% chance of precipitation. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 11, 2023 in Winona, MN
