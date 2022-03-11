It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel even colder at 21. A 3-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winona could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 11, 2022 in Winona, MN
Related to this story
Most Popular
Snow is still likely Monday morning, but better weather is expected in the days ahead! Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest information.
Enjoy the slight warm up while it lasts across Wisconsin. A cold front arriving this evening will cool us back down for the rest of the week. See how cold it will get in our latest forecast video.
Snow flurries and cloudy conditions are in the forecast for Thursday and Friday with another cold front lowering temperatures even more. See how cold it will get in our updated forecast video.
Dry conditions today, but our temperatures are going in the wrong direction. See how cold it will get Wednesday night and who might see snow on Thursday in our updated forecast video.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Winona today. It looks like it will be a bitter 33 degrees. 20 degrees is today's low. Expect peri…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 27. 12 degrees is today's …
Winona people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 36 degrees. We'll see a low te…
Winona's evening forecast: Thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. L…
Winona temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 53 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay in today…
Winona's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 21F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperat…