Winona folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 52 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winona could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory until THU 3:00 AM CST. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 11, 2021 in Winona, MN
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in Winona will be cool today. It looks like it will be a chilly 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. We …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Winona Saturday. It looks like it will be a brisk 49 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Toda…
Folks in the Winona area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degr…
Winona people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
Winona temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. Partly clo…
Temperatures in Winona will be cool today. It looks like it will be a bitter 44 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are exp…
This evening in Winona: Cloudy. Periods of light rain early. Thunder possible. Low 36F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Looking …
Winona temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. We…
This evening's outlook for Winona: Clear skies. Low 14F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Winona will be cool tomorrow. It looks like…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Winona area Wednesday. It looks to reach a brisk 46 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. It should be a fair…