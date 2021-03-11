 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 11, 2021 in Winona, MN

Winona folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 52 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winona could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory until THU 3:00 AM CST. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.

