Winona people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 37 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning until FRI 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.