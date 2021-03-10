Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 10, 2021 in Winona, MN

Winona people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 98% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 13 mph. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.