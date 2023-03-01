Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Winona today. It should reach a cold 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 55% chance of rain. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 1, 2023 in Winona, MN
Related to this story
Most Popular
We're past the peak, but freezing rain, sleet, and snow are still coming down Thursday morning. See how much more will fall, when it will all …
All precipitation types are expected in the state today with some seeing a lot of rain, others significant ice, and a few heavy snow. See when…
Heavy snow in northern Wisconsin Wednesday, significant ice in southern Wisconsin. Full details here
All snow for many, but freezing rain and sleet will be falling as well in the southern part of the state. Find out how much ice and snow are s…
A good chance of snow across the state Tuesday afternoon and evening, but not much heavy snow. That changes for Wednesday through Thursday, wi…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 19. 5 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Mod…