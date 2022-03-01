 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 1, 2022 in Winona, MN

Cool temperatures will blanket the Winona area Tuesday. It looks to reach a bitter 40 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.

