Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 70-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 9, 2021 in Winona, MN
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winona. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90. A 71-d…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winona. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93, though…
Winona folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 91. Today has the makings o…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. …
Winona folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high o…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 94. Today's for…
Federal weather scientists are pushing to make the US more 'weather-ready,' which could mean prepping for fires, flooding or storms depending on where you live. The common factor: thinking ahead.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winona. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and …
This evening's outlook for Winona: Partly cloudy. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Winona folks should be prepared for high te…
For the drive home in Winona: A few clouds from time to time. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temp…