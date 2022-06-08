Winona will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks to reach a mild 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Winona area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 8, 2022 in Winona, MN
Related to this story
Most Popular
With a cold front pushing in, gusty winds are expected this afternoon along with isolated showers and storms for the northern part of the state. How cool will we get? Find out in our latest forecast.
Enjoy the dry weather today. Rain likely for the weekend, especially in southern Wisconsin. See when the best chances for rain are and how cool it will get in our complete weekend forecast.
While a few showers can't be ruled out, today is still looking like a nice day across the state. Things won't be so pleasant tomorrow. Find out when rain is most likely in our latest forecast.
The wet pattern continues across Wisconsin. Best chance of rain this morning, but activity will linger into Tuesday. See where rain is most likely & what temps are looking like in our weather update.
Winona will see warm temperatures this Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
Winona people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 66 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. The forecast is c…
It will be a warm day in Winona. It looks like it will be a mild 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. Partly cloudy sk…
It's shaping up to be a nice one across Wisconsin during the day Wednesday, but the chance of rain comes back for the evening hours. Find out when and where rain is most likely tonight and Thursday.
This evening in Winona: Partly cloudy skies. Low 49F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the fo…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Winona community. It looks like it will be a mild 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempera…