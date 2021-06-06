Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 6, 2021 in Winona, MN

The forecast is showing a hot day in Winona. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90. A 71-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.