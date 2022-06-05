 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 5, 2022 in Winona, MN

Winona people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 66 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Today's weather forecast is showing a 73% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.

