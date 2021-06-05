Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 94. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 5, 2021 in Winona, MN
Related to this story
Most Popular
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees today. The…
Today's temperature in Winona will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winona. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93, though…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winona. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and …
Winona folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloud…
Winona's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Winona will see warm temperatu…
Winona temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 52 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. Periods of h…
Federal weather scientists are pushing to make the US more 'weather-ready,' which could mean prepping for fires, flooding or storms depending on where you live. The common factor: thinking ahead.
Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Clear skies. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatu…