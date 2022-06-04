Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 4, 2022 in Winona, MN

Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 67 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.