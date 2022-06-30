The forecast is showing a hot day in Winona. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 30, 2022 in Winona, MN
