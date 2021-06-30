Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 30, 2021 in Winona, MN

The forecast is showing a hot day in Winona. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until WED 4:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.