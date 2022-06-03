 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 3, 2022 in Winona, MN

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Winona community. It looks like it will be a mild 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.

