Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 29, 2022 in Winona, MN

The forecast is showing a hot day in Winona. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 74 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.