 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 29, 2021 in Winona, MN

Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 29, 2021 in Winona, MN

{{featured_button_text}}

Winona folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 63% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Vehicles, buildings wrecked in Czech Republic tornado

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News