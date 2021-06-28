 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 28, 2021 in Winona, MN

Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 51% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

