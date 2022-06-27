The Winona area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 27, 2022 in Winona, MN
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch now: Cold front to bring widespread rain and much cooler temperatures across Wisconsin this weekend
Very warm and humid Friday with very little rain. With a cold front arriving Saturday though, big changes are not far away. See when rain is most likely this weekend and how much we'll cool down here.
Watch now: Extreme heat across southern and eastern Wisconsin Tuesday with a small chance of severe storms
Feels like temps in the triple digits will be common across the southeastern half of Wisconsin today. A cold front arriving in the late afternoon and evening could generate a couple severe storms.
Watch now: Temperatures on the rise across Wisconsin, small rain chances return Thursday night and Friday
Thursday won't be as nice as Wednesday was, but still no chance of rain. Isolated showers and storms will begin to pop up tonight and continue Friday. Here's where and when rain is most likely.
Cooler temperatures and lower humidity will make it feel much better than yesterday across the state. We'll begin warming back up Thursday though and our next chance of rain is not far away.
From 1920 to 2021, here's what summer weather was like, based on data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winona. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees tod…
The Winona area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winona. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today.…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team takes part in two podcast episodes this week, including one that touches on weather myths!
Winona's evening forecast: Clear. Low around 55F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Winona area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The…