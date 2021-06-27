 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 27, 2021 in Winona, MN

Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 27, 2021 in Winona, MN

{{featured_button_text}}

The forecast is showing a hot day in Winona. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Vehicles, buildings wrecked in Czech Republic tornado

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News