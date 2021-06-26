 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 26, 2021 in Winona, MN

Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 26, 2021 in Winona, MN

{{featured_button_text}}

Winona will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks to reach a moderate 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 92% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Vehicles, buildings wrecked in Czech Republic tornado

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News