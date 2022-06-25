Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 25, 2022 in Winona, MN

The Winona area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 80% chance of precipitation. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.