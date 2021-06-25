 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 25, 2021 in Winona, MN

Winona folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

