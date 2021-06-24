Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 24, 2021 in Winona, MN

The Winona area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 64% chance. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.