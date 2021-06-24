The Winona area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 64% chance. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 24, 2021 in Winona, MN
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winona. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expec…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winona. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90, thou…
Winona people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 67 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairl…
The Winona area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 tho…
Winona will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today…
- Updated
Tropical Storm Claudette dumped heavy rain across coastal areas of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama as it chugged inland Saturday, threatening flash floods and possibly tornadoes.
The Winona area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees today.…
This evening's outlook for Winona: Thunderstorms during the evening, then skies turning partly cloudy overnight. Storms may contain strong gus…
Winona will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees toda…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Winona will see warm temperatu…