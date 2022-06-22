The forecast is showing a hot day in Winona. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 22, 2022 in Winona, MN
Related to this story
Most Popular
Heat will peak in the northwestern part of the state today, but will get worse for much of southern Wisconsin Tuesday. As a cold front moves in, a few severe storms can't be ruled out Tuesday evening.
Watch now: Extreme heat across southern and eastern Wisconsin Tuesday with a small chance of severe storms
Feels like temps in the triple digits will be common across the southeastern half of Wisconsin today. A cold front arriving in the late afternoon and evening could generate a couple severe storms.
A child and two adults were missing after they were swept away in a drainage ditch in Milwaukee following severe thunderstorms that brought heavy rains and damaging winds to a wide swath of the Midwest, authorities said.
A Tornado Watch has been issued for much of southern Wisconsin until 10 p.m. Wednesday. Here's the latest on the timing and threats from Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner.
About 60 Americans die a year from lightning strikes, but 4 to 5 times as many survive, although injuries can be serious. Here's what you need to know.
🎧 Listen now for a discussion on the location of and history behind Tornado Alley.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Exp…
Winona folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 deg…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winona. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though …
The Winona area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 95. Today has the makings of a perf…