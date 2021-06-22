Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 22, 2021 in Winona, MN

Winona will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.