Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 21, 2021 in Winona, MN

Winona people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 67 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.