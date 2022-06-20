The Winona area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 95. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Today's forecasted low temperature is 77 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from MON 1:00 PM CDT until MON 9:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 20, 2022 in Winona, MN
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Tornado Watch has been issued for much of southern Wisconsin until 10 p.m. Wednesday. Here's the latest on the timing and threats from Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner.
A child and two adults were missing after they were swept away in a drainage ditch in Milwaukee following severe thunderstorms that brought heavy rains and damaging winds to a wide swath of the Midwest, authorities said.
Watch now: Extreme heat today with a small chance of severe storms, greater severe threat Wednesday in Wisconsin
Very hot and humid for many across the state today. A couple severe storms can't be ruled out this evening, but the greater chance arrives Wednesday with a cold front. Here's the latest information.
Winona folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 96. Today has the makings of …
About 60 Americans die a year from lightning strikes, but 4 to 5 times as many survive, although injuries can be serious. Here's what you need to know.
🎧 Listen now for a discussion on the location of and history behind Tornado Alley.
Winona folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 deg…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Exp…
This evening's outlook for Winona: Clear skies. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Winona area. It looks to reach a mild 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degre…