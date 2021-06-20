Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 20, 2021 in Winona, MN

Winona will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 87% chance of precipitation. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.