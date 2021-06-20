 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 20, 2021 in Winona, MN

Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 20, 2021 in Winona, MN

{{featured_button_text}}

Winona will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 87% chance of precipitation. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tropical Storm Claudette forms and makes landfall

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News