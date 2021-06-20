Winona will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 87% chance of precipitation. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 20, 2021 in Winona, MN
Tropical Storm Claudette dumped heavy rain across coastal areas of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama as it chugged inland Saturday, threatening flash floods and possibly tornadoes.
